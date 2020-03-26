Troopers say 57 state-wide warnings have been issued to non-life-sustaining businesses that are not complying with Gov. Tom Wolf's closure orders to close their physical location.
On the third day of the order, troopers released data that showed 30 more warnings were issued since Tuesday.
Troopers say the majority of people and businesses across the commonwealth are voluntarily complying with the order and doing their part to stop the spread of COVID-19, according to Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police.
No citations have yet to be given, police said.