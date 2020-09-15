SHAMOKIN — A 59-year-old Paxinos man is jailed on $50,000 cash bail after state police said he sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl over a four year period.
Myron Haupt, of Irish Valley Road, was arrested by Stonington state police and arraigned by Shamokin District Judge John Gembic Tuesday morning.
Haupt was charged with felony sexual assault, statutory sexual assault, and corruption of minors, according to troopers.
Troopers interviewed the victim on Sept. 12, according to court documents.
The girl told troopers the abuse lasted "a long time" and she felt "scared," according to court documents.
Haupt is now incarcerated at the Northumberland County Jail.
— FRANCIS SCARCELLA