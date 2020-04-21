SUNBURY — A city man faces felony drug charges and is jailed on $150,000 cash after state troopers said he had 5,250 bags of heroin in his possession.
Kevin Milton, 47, of Miller St., was arrested and charged with felony possession with the intent to deliver after Montoursville State Police said a confidential informant told police he was storing the heroin for Milton.
Milton appeared before Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey on Tuesday via video for a preliminary arraignment.
The informant told troopers on March 17 that Milton didn't want the heroin at his home because he was on state parole, troopers said.
The heroin was wrapped in paper and placed inside two large gallon size bags and placed inside a backpack, troopers said.
The informant was to place the bag in a vehicle behind the Miller Street address, which troopers said was the residence owned by Milton, according to court documents.
The informant called Milton while police were present and Milton told the informant to bring the heroin and place it in the trunk of a white vehicle, troopers said.
Milton then called the informant back and said there were police in the area and he did not want him to place the heroin in the vehicle, troopers said.
Milton then attempted to arrange a different location to deliver the heroin, troopers said.
Milton was arrested on March 23 and on Tuesday and the charges of felony possession with the intent to deliver and felony criminal use of a communication facility were sent to Northumberland County Court.
Milton remains incarcerated at the Northumberland County Jail.