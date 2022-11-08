Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to drop 2 to 4 inches of rain on regions of the Valley on Friday as it races north from Florida, according to AccuWeather forecasts.
The expected deluge has already forced the rescheduling of District 4 playoff football games that had been scheduled for Friday.
"After going through a long stretch of quiet weather, the Northeast is on track to have a spell of very active weather as Tropical Rainstorm Nicole tracks northward," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Dombek.
According to AccuWeather, the storm has the potential to impact Valley towns from 9 a.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Saturday. Along with the 2 to 4 inches of rain, there should be top sustained winds of eight miles per hour with gusts up to 15.
AccuWeather says there is some risk to life and property due to flooding and wind across most of Pennsylvania, including the Valley counties, as of Tuesday's forecasts.
"The exact track of Nicole as it is pulled northward will determine where the worst of the impacts will be in the mid-Atlantic and the Northeast," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Paul Walker said.
Dombek said a more westerly track could lead to thunderstorms, some of which could become potent enough to bring damaging wind gusts. The risk for severe weather could extend inland to as far west as Harrisburg, he said.
The forecast forced schedule changes for six scheduled football games. The District 4 Class A final and the 2A and 3A semifinals all moved to Saturday and the Class 4A final moved to Thursday. Selinsgrove will play at Jersey Shore at 7 p.m. Thursday. The Saturday games, all at 1 p.m., are Canton at Muncy in the A final; Hughesville at Mount Carmel and Southern Columbia at Troy in the 2A semifinals; and Athens at Danville and Mifflinburg at Loyalsock in the 3A semis.
Nicole on Tuesday approached the northwestern Bahamas and Florida's Atlantic coast. A range of warnings and watches were in place in those regions.
Nicole is expected to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall in Florida tonight or Thursday. Many areas are still reeling from damage caused by Hurricane Ian, which struck in late September. The hurricane center says Nicole's exact path remains uncertain but some Florida counties — including Flagler, Palm Beach and Volusia — have called for mandatory evacuations beginning this morning.
"This incoming storm is a direct threat to both property and life," said Volusia County Manager George Recktenwald. "Our infrastructure, particularly along the coastline, is very vulnerable because of Hurricane Ian."
In the Bahamas, long lines formed at gas stations and grocery stores earlier Tuesday, said Eliane Hall, who works at a hotel in Great Abaco island.
"We just boarded it up," she said of the hotel, adding that the impact of Hurricane Dorian, a Category 5 storm that struck in 2019, was still fresh in many people's minds. "We're still affected," she said.
Authorities said they were especially concerned about those now living in about 100 motorhomes in Grand Bahama after Dorian destroyed their homes, and about the migrant community in Great Abaco's March Harbor that Russell said has grown from 50 acres to 200 acres since Dorian. The previous community of Haitian migrants was among the hardest hit by the 2019 storm given the large number of flimsy structures in which many lived.
Jack Beven, a National Hurricane Center forecaster, said the storm has a "very large cyclonic envelope," meaning that even if it makes landfall along the central Florida coastline, the effects will be felt as far north as Georgia.
NASA announced that because of the storm, next week's planned launch of its much-anticipated moon rocket will be pushed back two days to Nov. 16. The 322-foot rocket will send an empty crew capsule around the moon and back in a dramatic flight test before astronauts climb aboard in a couple of years.
However, the storm did not have any impact on voting in Florida on Tuesday.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.