Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in this country each link of the food supply chain, in all its aspects, has been deemed critical to people's lives.
These are the front line people who get food to the public. The food value chain is the network of stakeholders involved in growing, processing and selling the food that consumers eat — from farm to table.
Truckers and warehousers are key links in that chain and at Watsontown Trucking Company, "we have never been busier than during this pandemic," said owner and President Steve Patton.
The Milton-based firm hauls needed products to other companies along the food chain — locally to Furmanos, Weis Markets' Distribution Center and ConAgra.
Truck driver Mike Fellows, from Quarry, who has been with Watsontown Trucking for almost 10 years, said his protocols have changed.
"When I deliver," he said, "I'll put the paperwork on a desk and then back away. When they are through and back away I'll then take the paperwork. I have a can of sanitizers and I'll spray the paperwork. Just so there is no transfer that way. I really watch what I do. I keep six feet away from people. When I know I have to be closer to someone I put a mask on. I try to keep my contact with people as minimal as possible.
Fellows calls his truck his "safe house. It's even safer than when I am at home."
He said he doesn't see the changes in protocols as a burden.
"What's another five seconds, taking a precaution, when it comes to being safe?" he said.
These last few weeks have been a challenge, "to say the least," Patton said. "The demands on us are unbelievable.
"I'm so impressed by our workforce, and I'm not talking about only the drivers," he said, "but the administrative staff, the mechanics. The drivers are on the front lines, but they are not the only ones on the front lines."
The mechanics have to work on the trucks and keep them running, Patton said, and the administrative staff has to plan out all the shipments.
"The normal workflow, using Weis Markets as an example, is we would normally have about 35 shipments in our future inbound queue. Those shipments would be given to us from a few days in advance to a week in advance. At the most we would have maybe 35."
On Monday afternoon, Patton looked at the system and saw more than six times that number of inbound shipments for Weis Markets.
Another customer, ConAgra, in Milton, has also increased demand.
"Our business with them is up substantially. We deliver empty cans into the plant," Patton said. "We would deliver about 10 to 12 loads a day, five days a week. Now we are delivering 18 loads a day, seven days a week. "
So Watsontown Trucking has eight times as many orders over the next few weeks as normal, he said.
"For Weis, these would be orders from their suppliers coming into their distribution center," Patton said.
Watsontown Trucking does "very strong" business with Furmano Foods, in Northumberland as well.
"Our main company is a packaging company in New Jersey," Patton said, "and they supply the cans to ConAgra, and glass jars to varous food packaging companies, and bottles that they supply to beer distributors and beer brewing companies. Our business with them has doubled just over the past few weeks."
Patton said his company is hiring warehouse workers, truck drivers — "particularly in Pennsylvania," he said. The company could take on an additional 10 drivers and also workers in their warehousing facilitilies.
Watsontown Trucking's fleet is 425 trucks.
The bad part for Watsontown Trucking, Pattons said, "is that our largest client, Volvo, was forced to close their Mack truck production plant in Macungie, Pennsylvania, and in Virginia where they make the Volvo trucks."
But nearby the closed Volvo truck plant is a company that produces the cans needed for ConAgra, so that increased business has heped compensate for the loss of Volvo business.
"We're lucky in that we are diversified along a lot of different business lines," Patton said. "We have great exposure in the food and packaging industry and I'm just grateful for Weis Markets, ConAgra and Furmano's locally. They are keeping us going in Central Pennsylvania."
Essential workers
Patton said he has a lot of respect for truck drivers, echoing President Donald Trump's compliments this week.
"The president this week talked about truckers and supply chain companies that are keeping products moving and you hate to have things come to this in order for them to be identified as such critical links in the supply chain," Patton said. "Such a critical link to keep the products moving. I'm happy that people are starting to understand how important truckers and people who work in warehousing are."
Michael Erdley, of Bloomsburg, a mechanic who has worked at Watsontown Trucking for five years, described what it was like working during the pandemic.
"They've been giving us hand sanitizers and we have soaps," he said. "Anytime someone is sick they are sent home."
Erdley said he was still a little bit nervous coming to work. Erdley has a wife and child. He does the grocery shopping for his grandmother and father "because they are both high risk," he said. "I've been to some stores and people are trying their best to be safe."
Wade Michael, of Dalmatia, also a mechanic for the company, said "we've had to change our focus from fixing trucks to staying clean. We've cut back time on fixing and added time on keeping clean. We stop to take gloves off, wash hands, sanitize hands, sanitize cabs when you're getting in and out. None of this takes very long. And if that is what it takes to be safe, it's comforting."
All of this Michael finds "unnerving. Sure it is. It is unnerving for me. For my family. My dad works here. He drives a truck. I hope people realize we are doing a very important thing, driving supplies wherever they have to go."
Patton feels fortunate with the workforce he has. "I want our workforce to know that as a company we are here for them. We have their backs.
"But it's not just us I'm thinking about," Patton said. "There are the people at the distribution centers and then the workers in the markets putting out the food. They are all important parts of the food chain."