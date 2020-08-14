Trucking firm expanding, building $9 million warehouse

MILTON — Patton Logistics Group is starting construction of a 145,000-square-foot warehouse to meet the needs of the expanding business and provide at least 10 to 15 jobs, possibly “substantially more,” according to the company President Steve Patton.
The new $9 million facility will provide additional space for the company to provide warehousing for manufacturers, said Patton, president of Patton Logistics, which encompasses Patton Warehousing Group and Watsontown Trucking Company.
He said the number of jobs created depends on the clients the company attracts.
“Nationally, warehouse capacity is very limited,” Patton said.
Providing space for manufacturers gives them more room at their own plants to expand manufacturing operations, he said.
Thierry Lindor, a partner in Patton Warehousing and Logistics and real estate manager, said there is no customer in mind for the new warehouse.
“Our goal is to always have enough space to meet that demand,” he said.
“In March, we purchased the old Grizzly facility (in Muncy) and leased a second,” Lindor said. “Both are filled.”
The new warehouse will be the company’s 10th owned building. It also leases and manages four others. The latest structure will give the company a total of 2 million square feet of warehousing, Lindor said.
“This is a project we’ve worked on since 2016 to see whether to develop it,” he said.
The new warehouse will go up on a 10-acre site that is part of 86 acres the company purchased about seven years ago from the Milton Area Industrial Development Authority (MAIDA). The site is adjacent to Watsontown Trucking Company’s headquarters in Milton Industrial Park.
The company has received the necessary approvals from the state Department of Environmental Protection and Fish and Boat Commission, as well as from Milton Borough. Contractor JD Feaster Earthworks Inc., of Selinsgrove, is under contract to start moving ground, while the company put the building design work out to bid.
The warehouse will be near an access road into the industrial park that Milton will construct with the help of nearly $2.7 million in state and federal grant money. The access road will give Patton’s companies and other companies in the industrial park better access to Route 147.
Lindor said construction of the warehouse should take six to seven months.
Patton said another project is coming soon. Lindor said work on that could start within the next 30 days.
“It’s an opportunity to add onto our overall footprint,” Lindor said. “A manufacturer is looking to grow. We own a piece of property.”
He said that could be a 250,000-square-foot warehouse.
“As jobs in manufacturing move back to the U.S., the demand is going to be even greater,” Patton said.