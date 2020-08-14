Trucking firm expanding, building $9 million warehouse

Partners from Patton Logistics Group and an employee of JD Feaster Earthworks Inc., of Selinsgrove, stand on the future site of the group’s new 145,000-square-foot warehouse next to Watsontown Trucking Company. From left are Nick Jaskula, operations manager; Andy Comrey, property manager; Kristin Jaskula, director of human resources; Steve Patton, president; Jake Feaster of JD Feaster, and Thierry Lindor, real estate manager.