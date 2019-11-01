Trucking firm owner challenges Lewisburg traffic study conclusions

Avoiding Market Street in Lewisburg as an alternative route during the time Route 147 was closed through Northumberland would have cost Watsontown Trucking an additional $20,800 weekly, according to its president and CEO.
“If we would have detoured our trucks around Lewisburg during the temporary construction time period, it would have added 26 miles to every trip. Those out-of-route miles would have resulted in $20,800 in additional weekly expense or over $1 million dollars annually to my company,” Steve Patton said of extra roundtrip mileage.
Patton responded to inquiries about data and recommendations included in a report about heavy truck traffic in downtown Lewisburg on Market Street, which is state Route 45, and its impact on the economy and aesthetics of the borough’s historic business district.
A group of merchants and concerned citizens led an effort to raise $85,000 to have the study completed.
Engineers from Traffic, Planning and Design recommended in the study that Lewisburg Borough Council petition PennDOT to close Route 45 to large trucks like tractor-trailers and tri-axles, with exceptions. The engineers also recommended council members consider a ban of their own on borough-owned streets.
The study showed few big rigs turn off Market Street between Route 15 and the Susquehanna River bridge.
Presenters of selected study data at a public reveal held at Campus Theatre in mid-October cited the findings as evidence truckers are using Lewisburg’s downtown thoroughfare as a pass-through between Routes 15 and 147.
The study engineers tracked turning movements of vehicle traffic from Route 15 as well as Routes 147 and 405.
“The detour signage told the truckers to go to Interstate 80. That was not happening,” Kim Wheeler, special projects coordinator for Lewisburg, said of detours related to ongoing road reconstruction in Northumberland.
“Yes, the data is telling us we are being used as a cut-through,” she said.
Study data was collected over a five-day period in April when a road closure on Route 147 was in place in Northumberland due to a road reconstruction project. There was also a detour on Route 45 east of Lewisburg for a bridge repair project in East Chillisquaque Township.
Timing of the data collection skewed the study given the atypical traffic patterns, Patton said.
According to Patton, Watsontown Trucking averaged 30 dispatches weekly through Lewisburg via Route 45 before and after the highway closure in Northumberland.
When the highway closure was active, Patton said Watsontown Trucking dispatched 400 vehicles through Lewisburg on average each week.
“The research was influenced by a temporary construction detour on Route 147 in Northumberland. The high number of vehicles traveling on Route 45 during the detour would be considered an outlier when compared to the average long-term usage,” Patton said.
Dennis Curtin, spokesman for Weis Markets, didn't share an opinion on the study's conclusion.
"Our outgoing and returning trucks have been taking Route 11 through Northumberland and have been doing so for several weeks. Virtually, all our trucks are taking this route, not Route 45 through Lewisburg," Curtin said.
The traffic study examined the behavior of drivers entering the borough from the east and west ends. It included turning patterns and traffic volumes for heavy trucks and passenger vehicles.
The study shows the behavior of the heavy trucks differed from passenger vehicles, specifically westbound vehicles crossing the river bridge.
Using a one-day snapshot from a five-day study period in April, engineers counted just 63 of 593 westbound truckers, or 10 percent, turned onto Water Street after crossing the bridge — all but two turning north. A combined 539 exited the downtown historic district at Route 15.
Compare that to westbound passenger vehicles counted on the same day, April 11.
The study found 8,300 crossing the bridge. The volume plummets by 40 percent to 5,032 passenger vehicles crossing Third Street three blocks west, with most vehicles having turned north onto Water Street.
Truck volume increased for eastbound traffic. The engineers found 517 truckers entered the Market Street Historic District, most entering from Route 15 North, and 585 left the borough’s east end over the bridge.
The increase was consistent with that of eastbound passenger vehicle traffic: 4,780 counted between 8th and 7th streets, 5,198 between 4th and 3rd, and 8,180 leaving east over the bridge.
The volume of truck traffic is at its highest between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m., according to the study. There’s an overlap with peak pedestrian crossings, which occurs between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., according to one-day figures at Market and Fourth streets. Pedestrian crossings there sink at 2 p.m. but rise again between 3 and 7 p.m., the data shows.
About 1,100 heavy trucks were passing through the downtown daily during the five-day study period, Wheeler said.
“It’s pretty much one a minute but it’s more than one a minute during peak hours. They were lined up like a big parade during the busiest times when people are shopping and eating downtown,” she said.
Council members are expected to vote on whether to accept the study when they meet at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 19 at borough hall, 55 S. Fifth St. Wheeler said PennDOT may submit comments reacting to the study prior to the meeting.
Assuming the study is accepted, Wheeler said council committees would take on specific recommendations and potentially recommend action by the full board.
Actions the borough could take on their own would be lowering speed limits on borough-owned streets or adding signage banning brake retarder use, both of which were recommended by the study engineers.
It will take a petition direct to PennDOT to restrict traffic on Market Street since it’s a state highway.
District 3 officials planned to submit initial comments to the summary report Friday with followup comments on recently submitted appendices to the report anticipated in the near future, according to Kimberly Smith, safety press officer.
"Today’s response to the borough includes details on the process that needs to be followed to complete the necessary traffic and engineering studies and the appropriate supporting details and forms that need completed for department review/approval for the actions recommended in the report that involve PennDOT," according to a statement from District 3, provided by Smith.
"District 3 does have isolated locations of vehicle restrictions, some of which are within boroughs, where vehicles of certain dimensions are restricted due to geometrical constraints. All vehicle restrictions are based on traffic and engineering studies which are reviewed by the department," the statement reads.