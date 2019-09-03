NORTHUMBERLAND — So far, 21 tractor-trailers have been fined anywhere between $100 and $700 for disobeying traffic signs that prevent the rigs from driving through Northumberland Borough during the major construction project.
The trucks have disobeyed a traffic sign on Route 11 instructing the rigs to take Ridge Road as a detour, according to Police Chief Butch Kriner.
"Some are getting through but we are out and stopping them when we see this," Kriner said Tuesday at the Northumberland Borough Council meeting.
Mindy Foresman, PennDOT project manager, told residents she understands their frustrations with traffic and she still is hopeful the $14 million Duke-Water-Front Street major construction will be completed on or about Thanksgiving.
"That's the hope," she said. "We just can't be sure because it is an old town and when we are digging, we are finding a lot underground."
Nearly 20 residents attended the council meeting and stayed respectful to council and PennDOT but wanted updates on the project.
"We know the trucks are getting in and we are seeing what we can do to make sure that doesn't happen," she said.
To add to the traffic woes, the railroad continues to upgrade the tracks on the road between the island and Northumberland Borough.
However, Foresman said a meeting between the borough, PennDOT and the Shikellamy School District proved to work well because the buses took a short time to cross into Sunbury.
"Everything went very smooth," she said.
Shikellamy Superintendent Jason Bendle agreed. "There was heavy fog and the construction caused some minor delays by a few minutes," Bendle said. "Overall, it went very smooth."
Noel Long, who is organizing the Northumberland Halloween Parade, asked PennDOT officials for assistance in the planning.
Long asked the council if the parade can move to the Shikellamy Middle School and proceed to 7th Street to Queen Street, to 3rd Street and back to the middle school.
Council agreed pending approval from the Shikellamy School District for the use of the middle school parking lot.