LEWISBURG— There will be a pro-Trump, pro-police rally Saturday at the intersection of Routes 15 and 45 in Lewisburg, at the location of the old Lewisburg High School. 

The rally is scheduled for 10 a.m.-noon. Further information can be obtained from Stan Zellers, past resident of the Susquehanna Valley Conservatives (SVC), by contacting him at zellers@ptd.net

This is not an SVC-sponsored event, Zellers said Thursday. Rather, it is a grass-roots idea started by Lewisburg Area High School senior Darren Dershem.

"The purpose of the rally is to show support for President Trump and for law enforcement," Zellers said.

