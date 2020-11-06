HARRISBURG — The Trump campaign won a legal victory Thursday as former Vice President Joe Biden continued to close the gap between the two candidates with mail-in ballots continuing to be counted.
Shortly after 6:30 p.m., Trump’s lead had shrunk to 75,000 votes with 320,000 mail-in ballots remaining to be counted.
Trump supporters rallied at the state Capitol Thursday afternoon chanting: “Stop the Steal.”
Terri Waughtel said she is skeptical of election results showing Trump losing his lead based on mail-in voting, especially in light of the support he received at large rallies in the state.
“It definitely seems something is fishy,” she said. “I’m not trusting the process.”
Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar defended the integrity of the vote-count while speaking to reporters Thursday evening.
“No matter how you chose to vote. Every method is incredibly safe and secure,” she said. “Whatever the outcomes are, I’m so proud to work with 67 counties and election officials are doing an amazing job.”
A Commonwealth Court judge has ordered that watchers from the campaign of President Donald Trump be granted access to observe ballot-counting in Pennsylvania.
This comes a day after the campaign sued to stop the vote count, saying its poll watchers weren’t being allowed to get close enough to monitor activities effectively. The order from Judge Christine Fizzano Cannon says that observers are to be allowed within 6 feet of ballot-counting activities
The Trump campaign’s observers had complained they weren’t allowed any closer than 15-18 feet from where ballot-counting before the lawsuit was filed and that there was a fence between the observers and the counters. Some of the counting allegedly took place more than 100 feet from where the observers were allowed to watch, according to court documents.
Attorneys for the Philadelphia board of election filed paperwork Thursday indicating they’d like the state Supreme Court to overturn the Commonwealth Court decision.
“Like many Pennsylvanians, I am concerned that Philadelphia’s vote-counting process lacks transparency,” said U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, R-PA, in a statement. “The Philadelphia City Commissioners must ensure the integrity of the election and — as mandated by the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania — allow stakeholders to observe the vote-counting process.”
The Trump campaign later filed an emergency action in federal court, asserting the city had failed to comply with the state court order. The campaign asked a federal judge to halt the count “so long as Republican observers are not present as required by state law.”
The city insisted it had moved barricades as ordered, even as it appealed the state court ruling to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, citing concerns over worker safety amid the coronavirus pandemic and the potential for intimidation.
At an evening hearing, U.S. District Judge Paul S. Diamond, an appointee of GOP President George W. Bush, told the Trump campaign and city officials to work it out. He expressed exasperation as lawyers bickered about which side was following the rules.
“Really, can’t we be responsible adults here and reach an agreement on how far all observers are allowed to stand?” said Diamond, suggesting each party be allowed 60 observers inside a hall at the downtown Philadelphia convention center where the ballots are being tallied.
Notifying voters of rejections
A hearing is scheduled for Friday on a lawsuit filed by Republicans challenging state guidance allowed county officials to alert voters they had submitted ballots that would be rejected.
This lawsuit focused on guidance provided by the Department of State on Monday night notifying counties that party officials or representatives for political campaigns could be alerted if the pre-canvassing process revealed voters had submitted ballots that would be rejected so voters would have the opportunity to go to the polls to cast provisional ballots.
In their lawsuit, the Republicans assert the directive violates the state’s election law because people involved in the pre-canvassing process aren’t supposed to disclose anything they learn to people outside. They also argue the guidance resulted in uneven treatment of voters because some counties were following the state’s guidance and others weren’t.
It was this guidance, and the timing of it, that prompted Senate Republican leaders to call on Boockvar to resign, saying the state’s last-minute directive appeared intended to “tip he scales” to benefit Democratic candidates.
Statewide row office races
The count of mail-in ballots helped Democratic candidates for statewide row offices — attorney general, auditor general and treasurer — make gains to close in on the leads established by their Republican opponents, who’d all started with leads based on in-person voting.
By late Wednesday, incumbent attorney general Josh Shapiro had taken the lead in his race against challenger Heather Heidelbaugh. At 6 p.m., Thursday, Shapiro was ahead by 146,000 votes.
On the other hand, by Thursday afternoon it appeared that Tim DeFoor, the Republican candidate for auditor general, may have had an insurmountable lead. DeFoor was leading Democrat Nina Ahmad by 341,000 votes while state data showed only 320,000 mail-in ballots uncounted.
Incumbent Treasurer Joe Torsella, a Democrat, was lagging behind Republican challenger Stacy Garrity by 190,000 votes.
