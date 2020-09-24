Two Valley political science professors think President Donald Trump's refusal to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses is a way to set up a challenge to the election results.
Neither Bucknell University political science professor Chris Ellis nor Nick Clark, associate professor of political science at Susquehanna University, believes Trump would ultimately refuse to concede power.
"It's probably to throw doubt into the election," Ellis said.
If Trump loses, though, he won't have the support he does now, Ellis said.
"If he loses, the Republicans won't have any use for him," he said. "I think if he loses, he realizes he doesn't have as many friends as he thought he had."
Clark doesn't think Trump's action is to appeal to his base, which is solidly behind him.
"There's a strategy being formed in the Trump campaign to challenge the results," Clark said. "That's all about setting it up."
Trump said again on Thursday that he's not sure the election will be “honest."
Clark said Trump leading the public to believe he won't concede is dangerous, because it creates widespread distrust in the electoral process.
"I think there is a strategy to challenge the legality of the mail-in ballots," he said. "It comes across as, 'I'm going to stay in power, no matter what.'"
A record number of mail-in ballots are expected to be cast due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"If he can sort of sow the doubt, that's where the real danger is," Ellis said.
Ellis said, though, if push comes to shove, the establishment Republican Party will ensure there is a peaceful transition of power if Trump loses.
Trump's refusal to commit to a peaceful transfer of power drew swift blowback Thursday from both parties in Congress, and lawmakers turned to unprecedented steps to ensure he can't ignore the vote of the people.
Congressional leaders, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, rejected Trump's assertion that he’ll “see what happens” before agreeing to any election outcome.
"This election is going to be such a mess as it is," Ellis said.
With the high number of mail-in ballots expected, the results may not be known for days.
"If a Supreme Court justice is approved two days before the election, all the Band-Aids are going to get ripped off at once," Ellis said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.