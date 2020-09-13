SUNBURY — The Susquehanna River was the place for local Trump supporters to be on Saturday as more than 60 boats filled the water around Sunbury and Northumberland.
The Northumberland County Republican Committee organized the event that started on Lake Augusta between the city amphitheater and Veteran's Memorial Bridge. The parade moved around that area to Packer Island, cruised around the island and went upriver to the construction site of the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway river bridge and back again over two hours.
"It was awesome and we had a lot of spectators," said county GOP Chair Deb Betz. "Everyone seemed happy. I was just happy that there is this much support."
Each boat had multiple banners, including flags and signs supporting President Trump and Vice President Pence and Blue Lives Matter. American flags were flying and patriotic music was playing. Spectators along the riverfront park and the river wall in Sunbury and the campgrounds around Packer Island also showed their support.
A boater dressed in a Trump mask and a suit and tie was a big hit among the Pontius family.
"It's a peaceful demonstration," said Brian Pontius, of Selinsgrove. "Any time you got out on a boat is good, Trump parade or not."
Pontius took his family out on the boat, loaded with flags and signs. His son, wife, sister and brother-in-law were fourth in line in the parade.
"It's neat to see the excitement," said his wife Chrysti Pontius.
Sherri and Cory Sheaffer, of Evandale, in the Pontius boat, said they were sending pictures to their son in the U.S. Navy.
"This is the first I've seen locally so much excitement for something so important," said Cory Sheaffer.
Brian Pontius said he believes the parade and support is a sign that Trump will win the election.
"I hope so," he said. "There seems to be a lot of patriotism in this area."
"This is great," said Eric Alexander, of Dalmatia. "This is the first I've been to. These are the flags I put on my truck."