MIFFLINBURG — The Mifflinburg Area Community Scholarship Trust has recently awarded six $1,000 scholarships to graduates of the Mifflinburg Area School District who are currently attending college.
These scholarships are in addition to the graduating senior scholarships totaling $49,000. The candidates had to complete at least one year of college with a GPA greater than 3.0. They must also have at least a semester of college and/or graduate school remaining before they earn their degree.
This year’s scholarship winners are from the Mifflinburg Class of 2014: Blair Digan Mitchell who is attending the College of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Missouri and Brandy Shrawder who is attending the School of Dentistry at Temple University. Earning scholarships from the Class of 2016 are Benjamin Greb of DeSales and Hannah Spotts of Colgate. Graduates of the Class of 2017 earning scholarships were: Kali Shuck attending Drexel and Emily Stauffer attending Shippensburg University.
The Mifflinburg Area Community Scholarship Trust scholarships are available to any Mifflinburg Area High School senior and graduate that plan to continue their education at a post-secondary institution. A selection committee reviews the nameless applications and awards scholarships based on application merit. Any individual or business interesting in sponsoring or donating to the Mifflinburg Area Community Scholarship Trust, Inc. should contact M.A.C.S.T., Inc. at 1900 Dietrich Road, Mifflinburg, PA or call 570-966-2189. Additional information can be found at www.MACST.org.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER