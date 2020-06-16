DANVILLE — A 57-year-old Turbotville man is facing terroristic threat, simple assault and reckless endangerment charges in connection with a May 29 incident in Montour County.
State police allege Robin Lee Hearn, of 282 Main St., Turbotville, fired a gun in the direction of Allen Yarish and his nephew Neil Yarish Jr. in Anthony Township, according to a criminal complaint filed in the office of District Judge Marvin Shrawder.
Trooper Sara Barrett of state police at Milton states in the complaint that Allen Yarish told her Neil was helping him remove his farm equipment from 338 Shetler Road after Hearn had told him he had 30 days to vacate the land. The report states Allen Yarish saw Hearn drive a green van slowly down Shetler Road at about 2 p.m., stare at him then drive away. About 6 minutes later, Yarish heard four gunshots right next to him. He said the shot passed about 12 feet above their heads and came from the woods. Yarish said his nephew decided to leave the farm, when he heard another set of gunshots and feared for his nephew's life.
The trooper wrote that Neil Yarish told her they ducked behind a truck until the gunfire stopped. He said that as he drove down to the bottom of the driveway, he saw Hearn with a rifle in his hand and Hearn took two more shots toward Allen Yarish. He said he saw Hearn go into the barn and retrieve and Mossberg pump-action shotgun. He said Hearn yelled that he had lots of bullets and he was going to put holes in Allen's house, tractor and him.
Barrett wrote that Hearn, when contacted the next day, said he went to the farm to water the plants but was only there for 15 minutes. He denied any involvement in the incident or having contact with anyone at the farm.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 29 at 11 a.m. before Shrawder.
— JOE SYLVESTER