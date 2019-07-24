Two accept administrative positions at BVRA, board approval pending

LEWISBURG — Two finalists for the executive director position of Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority each accepted jobs with the Union County nonprofit.
Shirley Nelson Brough accepted the executive director position. The starting salary is $55,000 and includes full benefits. She begins work Aug. 5.
Tony Stafford accepted an offer for a new position: outdoor recreation director. The newly created position has a starting salary of $30,000. A benefits package still under negotiation wouldn’t begin until 2020, according to board chair Sandra Cook.
Stafford is the interim director. He’ll be replaced for one week by Sarah Biddle, program director, before Brough starts the job. Stafford, too, begins his new position Aug. 5.
Brough succeeds Stacey Sommerfield, who resigned in May to take a new job.
While Brough and Stafford accepted the positions offered by BVRA’s hiring committee, they haven’t formally been hired by the board. That’s anticipated to happen retroactively at the board’s meeting Aug. 28. The board did not have the required seven members present Wednesday to vote on any action items.
“Anything they’re doing is merely advisory, and it will be acted on by the full board. The hiring committee did have the authority to offer the positions which will then be ratified by the full board,” Robert Cravitz, BVRA solicitor, said.
Brough has a career in business and management consulting and accounting. She’s maintained her own firm for more than 25 years, assisting nonprofits and small businesses, and most recently worked as chief financial officer and operations director for Susquehanna Fire Equipment Company.
“I’m at a point in my career where I wanted to find a position that was meaningful and could give back to the community,” Brough said.
The Milton High School graduate — a daughter of Milton Mayor Edward Nelson — holds degrees from Wilkes and Bucknell universities. She’s a senior certified professional in human resource management and currently serves as president of the Susquehanna Human Resource Management Association.
Brough and her husband of 29 years, Jim, raised five children together in Lewisburg. She said she’ll aim to maintain current programming and grow opportunities in gymnastics senior activities, plus find more creative outlets outside of athletic programming. She spoke to the positive impact of that broad exposure to athletics, academics, arts and music can have on youth.
“That helps them to develop their own thinking skills so they can become productive adults. That’s what we’ve strived for in our family,” Brough said.
Stafford has a career in outdoor education, most recently having served as director of Bucknell’s Outdoor Education and Leadership program. He holds degrees from Coastal Carolina, Denver and Old Dominion universities and is certified as an emergency medical technician.
“That’s something we’ve never had before,” Cook said of the EMT certification.
Stafford said he’ll continue to work at the BVRA’s swimming pool and ice rink, adding that building outdoor education programming will fit “into the big picture.”
“I can lead and do a lot of outdoor family stuff,” Stafford said, referring to camping, clinics and more. “I can teach medical classes like wilderness medicine, first aid.”
Just four members of the 12-member board met at Wednesday’s 8 a.m. regularly scheduled meeting: Peter Begonia and David Heayn, representing Lewisburg, and Char Gray and Cook, representing East Buffalo Township.
A quorum of seven members is needed to vote on action items. Absent were Lewisburg’s Kelsey Hicks and Luis Medina, East Buffalo Township’s Tim Hutchings and Rich Kuczawa, and all representatives of Kelly Township: Tim Brouse, Timothy Feaster, Stephen Metzler and Steve Ranck.
Cook said all regular BVRA board meetings will be changed to 6 p.m. beginning next month — another action that will need board approval. The Aug. 28 meeting will be at 6 p.m., Cook said. Meeting times had rotated monthly between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.