DANVILLE — Two Danville area residents charged with taking more than $4,000 from a skills machine in a borough bar recently waived their preliminary hearings to Montour County Court, District Judge Marvin Shrawder said.
Both had hearings scheduled for July 22 before Shrawder.
Cody Allen Long, 26, of 418 Blue Springs Terrace, is accused of using a screwdriver to break open the machine at TJ Shooters, 770 E. Market St., and taking $4,096, according to Danville police Patrolman Christopher Bigger. According to the criminal complaint, Long tried to shove the money box into his pants but it did not fit. That's when Alexandra "Lexi" Aleida Minnix, 21, of 213 Jerseytown Road, went over to Long and put the money box inside of her jacket and both walked out, police allege.
Bigger wrote that Christopher Mordan of TJ Shooters had video of the theft June 21. It showed Minnix watching to make sure no one went back to the skills machine while Long was trying to get into it, according to the complaint.
Long is charged with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, possession of an instrument of crime, as well as criminal mischief for damaging the machine. Minnix is charged with receiving stolen property and theft by unlawful taking.
— JOE SYLVESTER