MIFFLINBURG — Firefighters, many of whom were stationed at Christkindl Market only a few blocks away, responded quickly to a first-floor fire at 261 Walnut St. at about 3:30 p.m.
There, they rescued a woman, who was in the home on the first floor, said Assistant Fire Chief Wayne Bierly.
"She was unresponsive," Bierly said, and given CPR.
She regained consciousness, and was taken by ambulance to Evangelical Community Hospital, he said. The woman's name was not disclosed.
"Fortunately, we had some people at Christkindl, so the response was fast. The fire was under control in about 20 minutes," Bierly said.
The cause of the blaze is unknown, pending investigation by a state police fire marshal, Bierly said.
Assisting Mifflinburg Fire Department firefighters was William Cameron Engine Company, Lewisburg Fire Department.