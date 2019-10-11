MILTON — The daughter of a Sunbury man, who died in 1951 as a result of fighting in the Korean War, recieved a posthumous Silver Star medal awarded to her father Thursday afternoon at American Legion Post 71.
The Silver Star medal is awarded to members of the United States Armed Forces for gallantry in action against an enemy of the United States.
U.S. Congressman Fred Keller, R-12, Kreamer, was there to hand the award to Jill Waltman, who was five-years-old when her father, James Turner, was wounded in action.
"He passed away in August of 1951," she said.
Waltman learned that her father, who was in the Army infantry, had been shot in the back, "but continued to fight."
"He was able to throw a grenade into an enemy bunker that saved the lives of the men in his company," she said. "He was then airlifted out of Korea, to Japan and eventually to the United States and Walter Reed Hospital. He battled for his life for 83 days."
Waltman retains a few memories of her father.
"I remember going fishing with him, and vaguely remember him and my mother sitting together outside in our back yard," she said. "The worst part is I remember his funeral, or parts of it. And now I have a very hard time attending military services where they do 21-gun salutes. That tears me up. It gets very emotional to me to be at these things."
Waltman has saved articles about her father so that his grandchildren, although they'll never know him, "understand what he did. He made the ultimate sacrifice, with his life."
About the Silver Star, she said, "it's just nice to have these things to remember the man."
A second Korean War veteran, Richard Winter, of Milton, received a Korean Ambassador of Peace Medal. That is an honor from the Embassy of the Republic of Korea for veterans who served in the Korean War. The medal was first given by the Republic of Korea to American veterans who returned to South Korea, but was later expanded to include those unable to travel.
"A lot of good people served there, died and didn't come home," he said. "I'm honored to be recognized."