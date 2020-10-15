SUNBURY — Two felony counts were dropped on Thursday against an Elysburg man who allegedly sent an illicit photograph intended for an underaged girl last year.
Northumberland County Judge Paige Rosini dismissed felony counts of sexual exploitation of children and child pornography in the case against Scott A. Golden, 37, of Elysburg. The decision followed approximately 30 minutes of testimony from arresting officer Patrolman David Tomtishen, of the Ralpho Township Police Department, and the teenager's mother.
The mother testified that her 17-year-old daughter was logged into Facebook when the mother opened her own laptop in November 2019. She received a message through Facebook messenger from Golden and the mother started talking to Golden as if she was her daughter.
She testified that Golden knew the daughter was 17 and allegedly sent the illicit photograph in hopes that she would send one in return. The mother said she confronted the man via webcam when he called, captured the confrontation and uploaded the video file to YouTube. In a 17-minute video since pulled from YouTube, the woman recorded herself confronting Golden via video messaging and threatened to report him to police.
The mother testified that she didn't know Golden, but her daughter said she met him through a school fundraiser at Sheetz in Elysburg. The daughter had no knowledge of the Facebook conversation until the next morning, the mother testified.
Tomtishen said the station started receiving calls from concerned citizens and the superintendent of Southern Columbia Area School District when the video was being shared around social media. After he interviewed the mother, Tomtishen and another officer picked up Golden and brought him back to the station where he agreed to speak to the police.
He allegedly admitted to thinking he was speaking to the daughter. He allegedly admitted to sending the photograph in hopes the girl would send one back to him, Tomtishen said.
Rosini dismissed the first two charges because the first dealt with the prostitution of a minor and the second dealt with explicit photos of a minor and there was none. The remaining charges — two felony counts of dissemination of sexual materials to minors and unlawful contact with a minor and two misdemeanor counts of corruption of minors and open lewdness — would be best left for a jury to decide, she said.
Golden has been free on $20,000 unsecured bail since April 1. Golden also has a pending request for a psychological evaluation.
Golden was represented by Public Defender Laurie Pickle. The Commonwealth was represented by Assistant District Attorney Michael Seward.