CENTRALIA — Two out-of-towners were cited on Wednesday for trespassing on an abandoned portion of Route 61 commonly known as Graffiti Highway in Centralia.
Matthew Nicholas Heiser, 19, of Peach Bottom, Lancaster County, and Marjorie Lynn Sabol, 44, of Swoyersville, Luzerne County, were cited with summary counts of criminal trespass by the Bloomsburg State Police. The citations were filed in the Catawissa office of District Judge Craig W. Long.
Heiser is facing two counts while Sabol is facing one count. The fine is worth $312.25.
The highway is owned by Pagnotti Enterprises, of Wilkes-Barre. The landowner this week hired Fox Coal Co. Mining to truck between 8,000 to 10,000 tons of dirt to cover the unofficial popular tourist destination.
The abandoned .74-mile stretch of roadway, despite being on private property and no trespassing allowed, has become a landmark for illegal visitors for its cracked asphalt and hundreds of spray-painted words and images.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER