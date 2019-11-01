MILTON — Two of the three regions in the Milton Area School District have contested elections for school board members in Tuesday's general election.
In Region 1, which represents Wards 1,2, and 3, Republican Kenneth E. Snyder is the lone candidate running.
Three candidates running in Region 2 will be vying for two school board seats. Region 2 consists of Wards 4, 5, and West Chillisquaque Township. The candidates are Republican Christine Rantz, Democrat J. Blue Moser, and Lindsay Kessler, who is on both the Democratic and Republican lines.
Rantz, an incumbent, said that should she be re-elected to the board. Her top priority would be to continue to support "strong educational programs that meet the students' needs through a personalized learning model. Also, to provide appropriate resources for every student to graduate career or college ready."
Rantz believes the biggest issue facing the district is financial resources. "Government has cut valuable education funding," she said.
Other issues, she said are classroom size, safety, special education, technology, student attitudes and behaviors, bullying, and finding funding to grow the CTE program.
Attempts to reach J. Blue Moser and Lindsay Kessler through the district superintendent's office were unsuccessful. However, on Facebook, Kessler said "Blue Moser and I would greatly appreciate your vote! It is VERY important to not vote straight party! Blue is a life-long Republican, but won the Democratic nomination."
"Why am I running?" she said. "My kiddos, and yours! During the closure process of Montandon Elementary, I felt our representation did not listen to us. What I want most is a transparent board that welcomes the public. After all, they serve as a representative of you!"
In the short time we have been in this district, Kessler said, "I’ve had the pleasure of interacting with amazing teachers! We are so blessed with fantastic educators, and they need the Board’s support. Don’t think your vote counts? Blue and I tied for the Republican nomination. Tied! One vote can make all the difference for your kids! We have an opportunity November 5th for change."
Two Region 3 directors will represent White Deer in Union County, Turbot Township and East Chillisquaque Township. Three candidates are on the ballot: Democrat Tracy Bruno, Republican Andrew Frederick, and incumbent director Eric Moser, on both the Democratic and Republican lines.
Moser stresses continuing to put resources to the best possible use to provide a safe and supportive environment. Being in such a diverse district, programs need to tailored to each individual need. He also believes the district needs to continually upgrade its facilities to provide for the safest environment.
Tracy Bruno is a small business owner and stresses safety as an issue. "It's important," she told the League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area at their recent Candidates Night. "that all students, staff, and faculty feel safe. Physically safe."
Asked about the closing of the Montandon School and how the transition to Baugher School has proceeded, Bruno said she believed the students are happy at the new school and that the transition has gone smoothly.
Candidate Frederick told the League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area that he supports programs that impart skills such as empathy, appreciation of diversity, and responsible decision making. He would support programs that level out the disadvantages of poverty and that offset deficiencies in the home, such as lack of parental support.