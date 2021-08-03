SHAMOKIN — State Sen. John Gordner announced $100,000 worth of grants awarded to two Northumberland County entities on Monday.
Gordner said the city of Shamokin was awarded a $50,000 grant, through the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED).
Gordner said the funds will be utilized to perform façade renovations at various sites in the Shamokin Business District. This will preserve the community’s heritage and promote economic growth in the downtown area.
“I am pleased that DCED provided these essential funds to the City of Shamokin,” Gordner said. “This will continue the effort of redevelopment in the downtown area.”
State Rep. Kurt A. Masser, of Elysburg, also helped secure the funds.
“The renovations will promote a great atmosphere for citizens and attract investors to the Shamokin Business District,” Masser said.
Gordner said DCED approved $50,000 worth of funds for The Improved Milton Experience (T.I.M.E.) as well.
The funds will be used to perform façade renovations at various sites in Milton’s historic downtown business district.
State Rep. Lynda Culver, of Sunbury, also helped secure the grants and said she was happy for T.I.M.E.
“I want to congratulate T.I.M.E. for its successful grant application and commend its ongoing efforts to renovate downtown Milton,” said Culver.
The funds are made available through the Keystone Communities Program and administered by DCED. The program is designed to support local initiatives that revitalize and stabilize neighborhoods and encourage the creation of partnerships between the community’s public and private sectors.