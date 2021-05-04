SELINSGROVE — Snyder County Solid Waste Management Authority will hold a two-day event for hard-to-recycle items.
Items including electronic devices, paints, automotive fluids and other household chemicals, appliances, scrap metal and clothing will be accepted at the Monroe Township Shed on Park Road from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, May 21 and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 22.
The event is free and open to all area residents, though there will be a per-pound charge for electronic items, chemicals and refrigeration devices.
“This event provides an outlet for citizens to recycle materials they may have accumulated that are not accepted at normal recycling centers. Electronics, chemicals, and refrigerators are hard to recycle, and we’re trying to make it easier,” said Tom Gibson, the county’s recycling coordinator.
ECR&S is handling the electronics and household chemicals. Pre-registration to recycle these items is required at 866-815-0016 or www.ecsr.net.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, residents are asked to remain in their vehicle and wear a mask.