DANVILLE — Geisinger Medical Center in Danville and Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center have been named to Newsweek’s list of World’s Best Hospitals 2023.
This is the fifth year that the Danville campus has been named to the list, and third year for Geisinger Wyoming Valley, in Wilkes-Barre.
“This recognition is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of our staff,” said Megan Brosious, chief administrative officer for Geisinger’s central region, on Thursday.
Hospitals were evaluated in several ways. Among them: Hospital recommendations from peers using an international online survey that included more than 80,000 doctors, hospital managers and health care professionals; patient experience; and hospital quality metrics, such as patient safety and quality of treatment.