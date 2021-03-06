NORTHUMBERLAND — Incumbent Northumberland Borough Council members Paul Ruane and Orlando Toro will seek reelection to office.
Republicans Ruane, 78, is the president of the borough and seeking his third four-year term. Toro, 58, is the vice president of the borough and seeking his second four-year term. The primary election is on May 18.
"Northumberland needed a lot of help," said Toro. "Instead of complaining, I thought I would be proactive and do something about it. I joined and helped Northumberland to become what it is."
"We have good people in top positions," said Ruane. "We have an excellent police chief, an excellent street supervisor, an excellent sewer manager and an excellent borough manager. Everybody does their job. This past year we had no problems. This is the first time we didn't have to borrow money to help cover our first three months."
Ruane, who has lived in Northumberland for 54 years, is a retired PPL worker who worked at the Sunbury location for 32 years and a retired borough code officer of 13 years. He and his wife Jean Ruane have been married since 1987 and have six children and two grandchildren.
Toro, who has lived in Northumberland for five years, is retired as a lieutenant from the Federal Bureau of Prisons, having worked for 20 years in Lewisburg, Allenwood, Schuylkill, Loretto and Puerto Rico. He known works in home health care with individuals with intellectual disabilities through United Cerebral Palsy. He moved to Northumberland to be closer to the family of his wife of 16 years, Rene Toro.
Ruane is the head of the sewer department and the personnel committee. Toro is the head of the street department committee and a member of the personnel committee.
Ruane said his accomplishments include continuing to fix streets and having the new sewer plant built.
"I want to continue what we're doing now," he said. "There will probably be some retirements in the next four years. It will be a challenge to find the right people to fill those positions.""
Toro said he is proud of saving the borough $40,000 when the new head of the street department was hired and declined health insurance. He is also proud of his ability to speak to residents.
"I've been known as being a go-to guy if something needs to be done in the borough," he said. "Once I take on a certain complaint from a resident I follow through and try to get them answers. I just like to help."
Toro said one of his goals is to be the first Hispanic borough president.
"I want to be the first minority borough president," he said. "My family came from Puerto Rico."
Two other council seats are up for election. Councilwoman Ellie Rees, in her second term, and Councilwoman Ann Boyer, who was appointed in 2019 after her husband Councilman Paul Boyer passed away at 69, are not seeking re-election.
Mayor Daniel Berard is also up for reelection.