LEWISBURG — Assault charges are pending in Union County Court against two inmates accused of fighting inside the county jail.
Scotch Hanning and Cordell Walker were arguing when the two walked to an off-camera cell and engaged in a fight that ended with Hanning badly bleeding and needing hospital treatment, according to arrest papers.
Hanning removed his shirt and was “limbering up” before entering the cell while Walker pulled up his shorts, according to surveillance camera footage cited in arrest papers. A third inmate watched from outside the cell door and walked away “visibly alarmed” by the approximate 16-second scuffle and walked away, arrest papers state.
Walker exited the cell first and washed his hands, arrest papers state. Multiple inmates checked on Hanning’s welfare before he exited and stumbled into a wall, falling back into the cell bars before stumbling into a hallway, according to arrest papers.
Hanning told jail officers that he tripped and fell, arrest papers state. He was treated at Evangelical Community Hospital for a foot injury, received 12 stitches for multiple lip lacerations, suffered a stolen jaw and broken nose, according to arrest papers.
The incident occurred before 9:30 p.m. June 23. Walker admitted to the assault, arrest papers state.
Detective Jacob Shields, Union County District Attorney’s Office, charged Hanning and Walker with simple assault and simple assault-mutual combat. The men appeared in Lewisburg district court earlier this month and waived their cases to county court.