WILLIAMSPORT — A federal grand jury indicted two USP Allenwood inmates for an alleged assault resulting in a third inmate suffering serious injuries, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.
Alexander Palmisano, 35, and William Oloane, 30, caused another inmate to suffer 10 broken ribs, two collapsed lungs, as well as injuries to the head and face requiring hospitalization, according to the office of U.S. Attorney David J. Freed.
The alleged assault occurred on April 5, 2019. Palmisano and Oloane were indicted Thursday.
The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Prisons. Assistant U.S. Attorney George J. Rocktashel is prosecuting the case.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO