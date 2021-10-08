Two Northumberland borough residents are jailed and face felony possession with the intent to deliver after Sunbury police set up a sting operation and were able to purchase drugs, police said.
Horace White, 39, and Reader Moten, 47, both of Queen Street, are jailed after appearing before Shamokin District Judge John Gembic Friday on felony possession with the intent to deliver charges after city police said they used a confidential informant to purchase crack cocaine Thursday.
Officer Trey Kurtz said on Aug. 31 he was informed of the sales of crack cocaine and police quickly worked to get the informant set up to make a purchase, officers said.
On Oct. 7, Kurtz requested officers from the Northumberland Montour Drug Task Force to assist in surveillance of the Queen Street residence while an informant was prepared to make a purchase of drugs, according to police.
Officers watched White leave his residence and followed him to N. 5th Street in Sunbury while the informant told officers he could make a purchase from Moten, police said.
Officers confirmed White and Moten were sitting in a vehicle on 5th Street and police were monitoring the situation, officers said.
After the purchase was allegedly made, officers were able to make the arrests and take Moten and White into custody, police said.
Both appeared before Gembic Friday morning and were sent to Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $25,000 cash bail each.