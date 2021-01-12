Two lottery jackpots, combining for more than $1 billion, are in play today and Wednesday.
After no player won the top prizes in two multi-state games over the weekend, tonight's Mega Million jackpot has soared to $615 million. Tomorrow's Powerball top prize is now $550 million.
The last time both these jackpots were this high was two years ago. The Mega Millions grand prize is now the eighth largest in U.S. history, and the Powerball jackpot is the 12th biggest.
In 2016 three players split a $1.58 billion Powerball jackpot.