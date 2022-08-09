MILTON — Two additional school resource officers will now be protecting students and staff at the Milton Area School District after the board agreed to add the officers during Tuesday's school board meeting.
The total cost is approximately $140,000, according to school officials. Milton Mayor Tom Aber was in attendance at the meeting and said he was happy to see Milton get more officers.
Aber said the two new officers will come from Milton's part-time police officers.
The district also heard an emotional "goodbye" from now-former Superintendent Cathy Keegan, who led the final school board of her more than decade career at Milton.
"I didn't want to get emotional," she said. "I was lucky to be selected in 2010 to be here in Milton."
Keegan thanked the school board and previous members, including former member Kevin Fry, who said Keegan will be missed.
"If it wasn't for her (Keegan) this complex wouldn't be what it is," Fry said. "She will be missed."
Board President Christine Rantz also said she will miss Keegan.
The board also approved incoming Superintendent John Bickhart to begin on Aug. 27.
Bickhart delivered a report to the public and said he was proud that Milton would be offering free sporting events to students, veterans and any senior citizen who lives in the district.