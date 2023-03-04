MILTON — Two new businesses in Milton will allow Valley residents to both relax and improve their health.
On Friday, Bucknell University’s Small Business Development Center (SBDC) hosted grand opening events for Yoshie’s Healing Hands LLC at 115 S. Front St. and Kraken Athletics & Strength Training at 700 Hepburn St. in the Shoe Factory. Both business owners utilized the resources available through SBDC to bring their business vision to life.
“We’re celebrating both businesses today,” said Maureen Hauck, assistant director of business consulting for SBDC. “Yoshie was up and running as a mobile business and this is her first brick and mortar store. Kraken is a brand new business.”
Bucknell University’s Small Business Development Center provides confidential no-cost consulting and educational workshops to individuals throughout central Pennsylvania. The SBDC gives entrepreneurs the knowledge and skills they need to start and grow successful businesses.
Yoshie Felix, a licensed massage therapist, opened her business as a mobile service in early 2020 after a basic training session with SBDC. By the fall of 2022, Felix was ready to open a physical location.
“It feels wonderful,” said Felix, a graduate of McCann School of Business and Technology. “I feel great having my own office in Milton. I wouldn’t be here without their (SBDC’s) help.”
Yoshie offers custom hands-on body work to restore function, relieve pain and re-educate the body. She offers Swedish and therapeutic deep tissue massages, trigger point therapy, cupping therapy and manual lymph drainage.
The business is by appointment only.
Jake and Kelcie Angstadt-Bennett are the owners of Kraken, which focuses on Crossfit, a universally scalable program for any body type, age, activity level and injury.
“I have 13 years of gymnastics instruction experience and other fitness instruction experience for kids, teenagers and adults,” said Kelcie Angstadt-Bennett. “I’ve always been a natural coach. When I was in gymnastics as a kid, I would correct the other kids’s forms and give them advice. It naturally progressed from there.”
After Crossfit Lewisburg and Trot Fitness closed, the couple decided to pursue opening their own location.
Jake Angstadt-Bennett said he ran track and swam in high school. He got into white water kayaking and guiding after high school before finding Cross Fit.
“I fell in love with it from there,” he said. “This is what I do for my fitness now, four or five days a week.”
SBDC was helpful in establishing the business, they said.
George Venios, the executive director of The Improved Milton Experience (TIME), welcomed the businesses and said TIME is available to support them.
Each event was highlighted by food and refreshments, a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a tour of the facilities.