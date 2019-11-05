HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Early Learning Investment Commission announced the appointment of two new members, along with six renewing members – all business leaders from across the state.
New and returning members took their oath to serve on Pennsylvania’s Early Learning Investment Commission on October 22 at a ceremony in the Governor’s Residence in Harrisburg. It was part of the Commission’s 2019 Planning & Orientation Meeting.
Vice President of Human Resources for Sheetz, Inc., Stephanie Doliveira, was appointed the new co-chair of the commission, replacing Lloyd Lamm, former regional banking executive of the capital region with First National Bank of Pennsylvania. Lamm was presented with the “Stewardship of Early Learning award” after over a decade of service and was appointed the inaugural chair of the newly formed Emeritus Advisory Council of the Pennsylvania Early Learning Investment Commission.
New appointees were Kurt A. Schertle, Chief Operating Officer, Weis Markets; and Mark S. Schweiker, former Governor, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, SVP, Corporate Development Officer, Renmatix.
Renewing appointees were Nicholas Gianaris, Director, FAS Aerospace and Defense, Air Liquide Advanced Technologies; Mary Ann Hood, Senior Vice President of Human Resources, EEO Officer and Director of the Office of Diversity and Inclusion, Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia; Alice Lindenauer, Managing Director, Global Human Resources, Hamilton Lane; James Waddington, Director, Strategy and Business Development, Sparton Corporation; Andy Williford, VP Human Resources, Volvo Construction Equipment Operations Americas; and Steven Wray, VP and Director, Econsult Solutions, Inc.
