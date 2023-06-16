Two of 12 former employees accused of inhumane treatment of turkeys at seven farms across central and southeastern Pennsylvania, including Union County, pleaded guilty to cruelty to animal charges on Friday in Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas.
Juan Carlos Turi Baeza and Jose Enrique Turi Baeza were both sentenced by Jessica E. Brewbaker to 12 months of supervised probation and are prohibited from obtaining any employment that involves the care of animals during that time. The charges stem from an undercover investigation by the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) at Plainville Farms, including a plant in Limestone Township, Union County.
Pennsylvania State Police charged the two Turi Baezas and 10 other former Plainville workers with a total of 141 counts of cruelty to animals, the largest number in any factory-farmed animal case in U.S. history, according to PETA. Charges against 11 of the men remain pending from Chester, Cumberland, Franklin, Fulton, Perry, and Union counties, including more charges against Juan Carlos Turi Baeza in Fulton County.
The defendants are identified as Bryce P. Washington, 26; Miguel Turi Cantellano, 65; Juan Turi Baeza, 37; all of McSherrystown; Jason K. Turner, 22; Bryiant O. Perez-Paez, 40, both of Hanover; Francisco M. Lebron-Cruz, 39, of Thomasville, Jose E. Turi Baeza, 29, of New Oxford; Kevin L. Wagaman, 49, of Fayetteville; Mitchell E. Buckley, 23, of Aspers; Christopher S. McArdle, 37, of Gettysburg; and Joseph Nunez Rosario, 41, of York. Another individual involved has not been identified.
“Factory farms should take note that shoppers have seen PETA footage of the suffering inflicted on gentle turkeys, chickens, ducks and pigs we’ve filmed being beaten, kicked, and cruelly killed on various farms,” said PETA Senior Vice President Daphna Nachminovitch. “While the defendants in this case are being taken to court, PETA reminds everyone that the best way to help end such cruelty is to take personal responsibility and simply go vegan. Our resources, recipes, and tips are yours for the takin’.”
PETA’s investigator documented that workers kicked turkeys, including birds who were sick, injured and unable to walk. After failing to break their necks, they left the birds to convulse and die on the shed floor. Instead of trying to stop the abuse, a supervisor joined in, kicking turkeys and berating the investigator for not doing the same. Workers threw hens at one another as though they were basketballs. One worker pretended to masturbate with a dying bird, and another sat on and pretended to rape a live turkey.
Criminal complaints filed by Corporal Michael Spada, animal cruelty officer in the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Investigative Services Section, allege the defendants kicked, stomped and beat turkeys at farms in Chester, Cumberland, Franklin, Fulton, Perry and Union counties.
The defendants were employed by Plainville Farms to capture and crate turkeys that were destined for food processing plants. The investigation began in August 2021 and resulted from a complaint filed by the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals. A PETA employee allegedly witnessed the actions of the turkey catchers.