LEWISBURG — Two people arrested in 2019 for the neglect of an infant received probation sentences.
Union County President Judge Michael Hudock on Friday sentenced Scott Sinwich, 28, of Williamsport, to serve two years on probation. Sinwich pleaded no contest in July to a count of endangering the welfare of a child.
Angela Rider, 23, of Hughesville, pleaded guilty to the same charge in September and on Jan. 10, was sentenced by Hudock to five years probation plus 50 hours community service.
Both Sinwich and Rider will be required to complete any programs including parenting programs recommended by probation staff, according to online docket information.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police arrested the pair while they lived in Lewisburg.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO