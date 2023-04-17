MIDDLEBURG — District Judge Bo Trawitz is being challenged by Snyder County Chief Deputy Sheriff Lucas Bingman for the six-year district magisterial seat in Middleburg.
Trawitz was appointed to the seat in 2022 following the election of his predecessor, Lori R. Hackenberg, to the Union-Snyder County Court of Common Pleas.
Trawitz, a former probation chief in Snyder County, and Bingman have completed the course required of magisterial district judges who are not members of the bar in Pennsylvania.
Bingman said his commitment to the community makes him an ideal candidate for the $106,254-a-year job.
In addition to working nearly 20 years in the Sheriff's office, Bingaman serves as a Beavertown borough council member; president of Midd-West Wrestling Association; Little League board member; AYSO youth soccer coach and many other positions as well as being an Eagle Scout.
"I have prosecuted criminal cases in front of the magisterial district court longer than any other candidate has been behind it," he said, of the traffic and non-traffic cases he has filed during his career as a deputy.
"Forming the first K-9 Unit with the drug detection dog, Leo, was my proudest achievement. Because of my dedication to this unit, the K-9 program will be something that will continue to operate even after I take office as a magisterial district judge," said Bingman. "All of my first-hand experience and knowledge of the community will be brought with me to the bench which makes me the best choice. I am very passionate about the criminal justice system and making it work fairly and impartially for everyone. Ask yourself, 'Who can I trust to be honest, fair and apply the law without outside influence?' Your answer should be for the candidate who has dedicated the past 20 years to you and your community."
Bingman is seeking the Republican nomination in the May primary. Trawitz has cross-filed, seeking both the Republican and Democratic nominations.
Trawitz cites his experience as the current full-time district judge.
"I bring proven judicial experience, a strong commitment to community and integrity to the office," he said. "On the bench, I maintain a conservative approach while being fair and impartial. I follow the law as written and do not legislate from the bench. I am a conservative Republican and firmly uphold both the U.S. and Pennsylvania constitutions. I am also very involved in our community, volunteering as a coach and officer for several youth sports programs."
Before his appointment to the district judge seat, Trawitz served as the chief probation officer in Snyder County, which had him overseeing an operating budget of more than $1.25 million.
"I take great pride in being fiscally conservative with taxpayer money over the course of my leadership," he said. "While serving as the chief probation officer, I was responsible for implementing several programs along with applying for and receiving grants that have had significant impact in our community while saving taxpayer dollars."
During his career, Trawitz worked as a probation officer in Mifflin and Snyder counties before being hired in 2013 to oversee the Snyder County Probation Work Release and Community Service Programs.
Trawitz has been active with youth sports for more than two decades, serving as a mentor, volunteer, and coach for several programs. He's served as president of Snyder County Little League; McClure Youth Baseball; vice president and board member of the Midd-West Elementary Wrestling Association.
"I am committed to being fair and applying the law equally to all parties coming before me. It is of the utmost importance to remain neutral and detached while promoting the independence of the court," he said.