MIDDLEBURG — Snyder County Chief Deputy Treasurer Larissa Hauck and area insurance agent Rylan Ebright are vying to serve as the county's treasurer for the next four years.
Hauck has worked as chief deputy treasurer for 11 years with Snyder County Treasurer Debra Kratzer, who is retiring at the end of the year after three terms.
Ebright, a Penn State University business student, ran unsuccessfully for county commissioner in 2018.
Both are seeking the Republican nomination in the May primary.
"I'm the only candidate that has experience in the treasurer's department," said Hauck. "It's not a stepping stone for me, this is something I want to do for the community. I'm ready to hit the ground running."
Ebright said his work in the insurance industry and as a business student provides the experience necessary for the job.
"That coupled with the management experience from several civic organizations I belong to," he said of his qualifications.
The primary election is set for May 16.