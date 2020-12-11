SUNBURY — Two additional staff members at the Northumberland County Courthouse tested positive for COVID-19 this week, bringing the total number of cases from the courthouse to five in the last two weeks, according to President Judge Charles Saylor.
"The courthouse will remain open for the near future, but it is always being assessed," said Saylor. "The access to the court and related offices is an essential need, particularly at this time of year. There has been a scaling back as to matters that do not require immediate resolution. All safety protocols are strictly enforced. Since last week there have been two additional persons who tested positive but they had little interaction with the public, and they are kept home at this time."
Three other employees in the courthouse tested positive in the last two weeks. The court has not been affected with operations except jury trials, which have been canceled for December, said the judge.
Register and Recorder Tina Mertz and Prothonotary Jamie Saleski, located in the courthouse, closed their offices to the public last week. The county commissioners last week closed down all other county buildings to the public until least Jan. 4.