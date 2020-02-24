SUNBURY — Two Sunbury police officers were promoted by City Council at Monday night's meeting.
Cpl. Travis Bremigen is now a sergeant and officer Brad Slack is now a corporal.
Both Bremigen and Slack spoke to the crowd of nearly 75 people at the meeting.
"I want to thank City Council and Mayor Kurt Karlovich for this," Bremigen said. "We are moving this department in the right direction and we are instilling into this department to always do the right thing even when no one is looking."
Bremigen also thanked Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare.
"Chief Hare is doing a great job leading this department," Bremigen said. "And I thank him for the confidence he puts in me."
Bremigen, who has been with the department since 2003, and Slack, who has been with the department since 2010, were promoted as part of the department's structure building, Hare said.
Slack will receive a salary increase of $1,500 making his annual salary $71,880.
Bremigen will also receive a $1,500 raise bringing his salary to $73,380.
Bremigen, Slack and Chief Brad Hare along with officers Keith Tamberelli, Trey Kurtz, Aaron Doyle and Terry Ketchum make up the rest of the department.
Bremigen, who is the lead investigator on the homicide case of Barbara Miller, the Sunbury woman who went missing in 1989, also was the arresting officer in the case of Miranda and Elytte Barbour, the Selinsgrove couple who murdered a Port Trevorton man in 2013, just for the thrill of it.
“I want to thank the city for the opportunity and my family for their support,” Slack said.
Mayor Kurt Karlovich said the department is moving forward.
"These two fine officers have shown their dedication to the city and to the department," Karlovich said. "I look forward to their leadership to continue to move this department forward."