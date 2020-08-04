SUNBURY — Two unrelated cases involving two separate homicides from 2018 were delayed by the defense attorneys on Monday in Northumberland County Court.
Both Jose Colon, 44, of Shamokin, and Sabian Ebersole, 20, of Trevorton, were scheduled for status hearings in front of President Judge Charles Saylor on Monday, but both defense attorneys were granted continuances so they had more time to prepare. Attorney James Best, of Sunbury, represents Colon while Attorney Michael Rudinski, of Williamsport, represents Ebersole.
Neither case has a new court date.
Colon is charged with 65 criminal counts from two cases related to the fatal shooting of Kasandra Ortiz, 23, on Feb. 26, 2018. Colon is also facing charges related to a seven-hour standoff with police in which he fired 11 shots. He confessed to assaulting and shooting the woman at Rock and Spurzheim streets in Shamokin, police said.
Colon is charged with criminal homicide and 11 counts of attempted homicide of law enforcement officers, as well as 25 felony charges of aggravated assault, illegally possessing a firearm and assault of a law enforcement officer. The remaining charges are misdemeanor counts.
Ebersole pleaded guilty to a felony count of manslaughter in March in the death of David Rivera over a $20 drug deal on Jan. 24, 2018, but Saylor rejected the plea deal in May.
Ebersole, who has been incarcerated since Jan. 25, 2018, was arrested when he was 17. The plea was negotiated after the three witnesses had unreliable and inconsistent statements and accounts of the night. Ebersole was set to go to trial on criminal homicide, two felony counts of aggravated assault and drug conspiracy and three misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats, possessing an instrument of crime and reckless endangerment.
