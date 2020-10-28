Two Valley residents attending college in Philadelphia are remaining indoors while tensions continue to build after widespread demonstrations have turned violent with looting in wake of the shooting death of Walter Wallace Jr.
Wallace, a 27-year-old Black man, was shot and killed Monday while holding a knife during a confrontation with police in West Philadelphia, according to police. National media reports say his family has said he suffered from bipolar disorder and was in crisis during the time of the shooting.
Protests and looting have since taken place across Philadelphia.
The Philadelphia Police Department issued a warning to residents in those districts to remain indoors.
Those warnings are being heard by two 2018 Shikellamy School District graduates who are living in Philadelphia while attending Temple University.
Josh Krieger, 21, of Sunbury, and Hunter Dodge, 21, of Northumberland, said they are remaining indoors while peaceful protests have brought out some individuals who are looting across a seven district area in Philadelphia.
"Stores are being robbed, boards are all up on the windows," Krieger said. "I live by a police station and there were people outside yelling at police all night."
Krieger said he has been hearing police sirens constantly.
"I can hear the yelling and the sirens going all night," he said. I haven't really left the house and my parents keep calling, checking in, so I am debating on whether to stay down here or come back home for now."
Krieger said Temple continues to alert students of incidents occurring and have advised them to stay inside.
Dodge said he was driving down Broad Street on Tuesday and started to see protests and people breaking into businesses.
"I am concerned, but on campus, it isn't bad," he said. "We are staying on campus and staying inside."
Dodge said he is also seeing police and hearing sirens continuously.
"There are police going up and down every road," he said. "My parents have been checking in and my mother is worried so if it continues to get worse I will come home. Campus security has increased and there are more police around."
Milton state trooper and spokesman Mark Reasner said no troopers from Troop F, which covers the Valley, have been deployed to Philadelphia — yet.
"Troop F has been following the situation, Reasner said. "Other Troops have been sending troopers down but we have not received any calls yet."
Reasner said state police always monitor these types of situations and in case of any Valley incidents police are prepared.
"We make the adjustments when we have to," he said. "All I can say is we will continue to monitor everything."
Personnel from Troop K, which serves the Philadelphia area, continue to support local law enforcement partners, state police communications director Ryan Tarkowski, of Harrisburg, said.
"Troopers have been deployed to assist Philadelphia City Police, however, operational security precludes us from releasing specific numbers or assignments," he said. "Surrounding troops are on alert and prepared to send additional resources if needed."
Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare said he has been watching the situation closely and would not comment on the police investigation. However, Hare said he knows what it is like to be in the situation of firing his service weapon.
In July, 2014, Hare was on duty when he was dispatched to an incident of a man who had just assaulted a woman and fled the scene.
When Hare was able to locate the individual, Hare ordered the man to stand still while he approached. The man flashed a knife and began to walk toward Hare. Hare deployed his Taser weapon and fired a shot. The man continued to walk toward Hare so a second and third shot was fired, but had no effect on the man.
Hare said he had no other choice but to fire his service weapon, which dropped the man to the ground.
"Did I want to fire my weapon? No," Hare said. "I don’t know the circumstances of the case in Philadelphia but in my own experience, when I encounter an individual with a knife, clearly in view and I gave commands to drop the knife, the individual didn’t listen and I deployed my Taser. When that didn't work multiple times, I was left with only one option and I fired my service weapon."
Taser is the trademarked brand name of a product line of electric weapons used to stun and immobilize people.
Hare, who was cleared of the shooting by former Northumberland County District Attorney Ann Targonski, said his objective was to stop the threat because the incident occurred near Chief Shikellamy school, and passing vehicles were stopped while Hare had the road blocked.
"Fortunately the individual survived," Hare said. "The whole incident is something that will stick with me forever."
Hare said the looting going on in Philadelphia does not help the peaceful protesting for change.
"I am all for the peaceful protesters to have their voices heard," he said. "But what is going on right now is not assisting with any causes. It is diverting from the real issues. Looting a department store that has nothing to do with the issue will not implement change. All it does is put countless people out of work and shuts down businesses."
An incident in Sunbury on Oct. 21, saw a man who police said just robbed a gas station, flashing what appeared to be a gun at police. When the individual was shot with a Taser weapon, he flashed the weapon and a state trooper fired a shot from his service weapon. The man was not struck and state troopers are investigating the shooting.
The incident is also being reviewed by Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz. Matulewicz will issue a report on the incident in the coming days.