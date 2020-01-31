HARRISBURG — State Sen. Gene Yaw, R-23, announced Lewisburg and Mifflinburg school districts were awarded PASmart targeted grants to expand computer science programming and training in their school districts.
The districts each receive $35,000 to help implement computer science programming and train educators to teach computer science.
Other schools in Yaw’s senate district receiving the grant awards include Canton, Towanda, Williamsport and the BLaST IU 17, which serves more than 2,600 students throughout Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan and Tioga counties.
The grants were part of a combined $40 million secured this year for PASmart. Pennsylvania Department of Education is expected to award $20 million between the Targeted and Advancing grants. The Department of Labor and Industry will soon announce $10 million for apprenticeship and job training grants. Funding for career and technical education also increased by $10 million.