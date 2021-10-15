This is the fifth in a series of stories The Daily Item is publishing ahead of the Nov. 2 election.
SUNBURY — Sunbury residents will decide on Nov. 2 whether Sunbury Councilman Josh Brosious or former Sunbury Administrator Jody Ocker will lead the city for the next four years as mayor.
Brosious, who was the top vote-getter two years ago, when he was elected to City Council, said he wanted the job as mayor to lead residents into a new era.
“I want to pick up where Mayor Kurt Karlovich left off,” he said. “I want to work with our police department and get more officers on the streets in the future.”
Karlovich, who decided to not run for re-election because of his personal job, was instrumental in the building of a new police station and the hiring of five officers during his tenure.
“I want to get our officers in neighborhoods and out and about with the public,” Brosious said. “I also want to budget so we can get even more officers on the streets for our residents.”
Brosious said he wants to continue to build the downtown while fighting blight at the same time.
“I know people say we don’t have much but our city is in fact continuing to grow its downtown,” he said. “We are seeing more and more businesses coming to us about wanting to be part of our city.”
Brosious said cleaning up blight is important. “I want to continue to work with the redevelopment authority to continue to clean up all the properties that need to be taken care of.”
Ocker, who served as city administrator for nearly two years from 2019 through 2020, left after she said she could not get along with some council members. Ocker said she cares deeply about the city and wanted to run for mayor because she wants to bring change.
Ocker said she will be donating her $4,000 salary as mayor back to the city.
Ocker said, if elected, she wants to work with the police department.
“I think it was great to see the department grow during my time as administrator,” she said. “I want to keep it on that track and work with Chief Brad Hare. All of our businesses here and residents have to feel safe. I want to see what the issues are and set priorities and achieve those goals.
Ocker said Sunbury is at an important point in economic growth.
“We have the opportunity to set things into motion to set proper zoning,” she said. “We have sites to be developed and spots downtown. I want to continue to working with SRI and DRIVE as I have built relationships and we can continue to thrive.”
Ocker said she wants Sunbury to stand alone.
“We are not a Lewisburg or the same as Selinsgrove, we have our own identity and we want to build it as a place people want to come to and live,” Ocker said.
Ocker said she can be a full-time mayor.
“I come with a lot of experience in leadership,” she said. “I know how to assess situations, gather information and figure out what needs to be done and set that in motion.”