SUNBURY — The Sunbury Fire Police continues to give back to the community they serve and this time they gave two lucky children bicycles.
During a drawing on April 1 fire police officials, along with Dr. Michael Dunigan, of the Shamokin Dam Health Center, in Shamokin Dam, gave away the bicycles and Easter baskets to Caleb Wertz and Rick Reichner, both of Sunbury.
Dunigan hosted the event in Shamokin Dam.
The honorary name drawer was WKOK radio host Mark Lawrence who said he was thrilled to be a part of the giveaway.
"It's nice to be able to do anything we can to support the volunteers because we really appreciate what they have done in the field," Lawrence said. "I always see them out in harsh weather making sure everyone is safe."
Sunbury Fire Police Capt. Bruce Colyer and First Lieutenant Mary Colyer were in charge of the event.
"They have an important job and they do it well," Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare said. "They make sure the first responders are not in harm's way and they assist in making sure the public is safe from accident scenes. We are proud of the work they do."