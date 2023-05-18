SUNBURY — Two write in candidates secured a Democratic nomination and will join the other three political newcomers and three incumbents as they all vie for five seats on the Shikellamy school board, in November.
On Thursday, according to Lindsay Phillips, the chief registrar for the Northumberland County Board of Elections,, Victoria Mathews and Angie Merchlinsky, both of Sunbury, secured enough write-in votes to be placed on the Democratic ballot in the fall.
Matthews received 46 votes, while Merchinsky gained 40 votes. The required amount of votes needed to be placed on the ballot was 10.
On Tuesday after the Primary Election votes were totaled, newcomers Leyna Kipp, who was elected on the Democratic side, and Republican's Joe Stutzman, and top vote getter, Julie Brosius both won the Republican side, while incumbents Republican Wendy Wiest, who won a duel nomination, and Lori Garman secured spots in the fall.
Democratic school director, incumbent Slade Shreck also won a nomination on the Democratic side.
Barring any Independent candidates attempting to get on the ballot, the race is set.