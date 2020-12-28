WILLIAMSPORT — As of Jan. 1, United States Attorney David J. Freed will no longer serve the Middle District of Pennsylvania.
Nominated by Sens. Pat Toomey and Bob Casey and appointed by President Donald Trump in September 2017, Freed announced his resignation Monday evening.
Freed said he was honored to serve the Middle District but did not give a reason for stepping down.
“I have been enormously privileged to be able to serve my fellow citizens, first as a young prosecutor in York County, then later in several positions in Cumberland County including 12 years as District Attorney, and finally as the United States Attorney for the Middle District of Pennsylvania," he said. "I have done my best to be thoughtful and consistent and to provide justice to my fellow citizens in a fair, effective and efficient manner. I am grateful to President Trump and Senators Toomey and Casey for the opportunity to serve and to former Attorneys General (Jeff) Sessions and (William) Barr for their leadership of the department.”
Freed was essential in the Valley during a March 2019 drug operation labeled Operation Save Milton, during which he and Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz worked together to net 12 people who faced drug charges.
"I am saddened to hear the news of U.S. Attorney Freed's resignation," Matulewicz said. "He worked very well with not only my office but other local law enforcement offices. He will be missed as U.S. Attorney as he worked extremely well with us. He made it a point to cooperate with federal, state and local law enforcement and I hope that structure continues. Operation Save Milton would not have been possible without such cooperation."
Freed, who was sworn in Nov. 27, 2017, said he was fortunate to work with the attorneys and staff members in the Middle District.
"It is an office blessed with experienced and dedicated leaders, and colleagues who truly understand the importance of working together for the benefit of their fellow citizens," he said. "It was not difficult to recognize, frankly before I even started, that the office was efficient and productive, and was in need of very little change. More than anything over the past three years, I have endeavored above all to tell the story of the great accomplishments of the office. While the public words are mine, the accomplishments belong to them.”
First Assistant United States Attorney Bruce D. Brandler will assume the position of United States Attorney pursuant to the Vacancies Reform Act. Brandler has been with the office for more than 30 years and previously served as United States Attorney from 2016 to 2017.