LEWISBURG — A representative of the U.S Chamber of Commerce told Valley business leaders on Friday that the federal economy is uncertain.
Ryan Gleason, Manager of Congressional and Public Affairs at the U.S. Chamber’s Great Lakes Regional Office, spoke to members of the Greater Susquehanna Valley and Central PA Chambers of Commerce at its joint legislative breakfast at Country Cupboard. Gleason helps lead the U.S. Chamber’s efforts to strengthen its relationships with Members of Congress through member businesses, associations, and local and state chambers of commerce across the region throughout Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
"Right now the state of American business is uncertain, because there's a lot of things in Washington that still need to get done, and I think we all recognize that," said Gleason. "There's a bit of a tale of two economies: individuals and then there are businesses."
Individuals are "great," he said, because unemployment is down, consumer confidence is up and hourly wages are up. However, businesses are not as well because investment and industrial investment is down and manufacturing was in a recession last year, he said.
Often, said Gleason, an election year means a "year of inaction." He said American businesses need to see an infrastructure plan to modernize our physical economy, American businesses need to see reform of immigration so the workforce is complete and there are 35 bipartisan bills addressing climate change through innovation and investment.
"Does it really sound like we can take a year off? Of course not," he said. "A year of inaction is not an option."
Gleason suggested a modest increase on the national gas tax, leveraging public and private partnerships, streamline permitting processes and a reform of the immigration system.
The discussion was well-received among business leaders.
"The state of American business and where we are going is something everyone in this room is strongly passionate about," said Tea Jay Aikey, president/CEO of Central PA Chamber.
Wendy Weaver, of Weaver Wireless Consultants, said Gleason confirmed what she has been hearing about the economy and business.
"There's confidence we're headed in the right direction," she said. "Even in an election year, people are out there spending money. It might not be as fast."
Janice Greenawalt, of Airflow Tactics, said she was happy to see local people's input is heard.
"We have someone here in Central PA and taking it back to Washington," she said.