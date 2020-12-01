WILLIAMSPORT — The United States Middle District Court is now back in Phase One of its guidelines which means there will be limited in court proceedings taking place.
Chief Judge John Jones ordered the courts back in Phase 1 on Monday by court order.
Phase One includes limited in-court proceedings and all bench and jury trials, petty offense docket, in-person settlement conferences, and mediations will not be permitted, according to the order.
There will be cleaning procedures throughout the courthouses and in-between limited in-court proceedings, strict social distancing and geographic isolation, maximum flexibility with telework, including telework for high-risk or vulnerable individuals.
— Francis Scarcella