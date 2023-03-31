SELINSGROVE — U.S. Representative Glenn "GT" Thompson's staff will be available to meet the public in Selinsgrove two days this month.
Staff will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 5 and 19 to meet with residents who need assistance from federal agencies, such as the Social Security Administration, the Department of Veterans Affairs and the IRS.
The office is located at 1 Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive, Suite F3 in Selinsgrove.
No appointments are necessary. Residents of Pennsylvania’s 15th Congressional District are welcome to meet one-on-one with staff to discuss issues or concerns they may have with the federal government.