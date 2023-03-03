BELLEFONTE — U.S. Representative Glenn "GT" Thompson, R-15, Bellefonte, will host constituent office hours on Wednesday, March 8, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in Selinsgrove.
At that time, staff will be available to meet with residents who need assistance from federal agencies, such as the Social Security Administration, the Department of Veterans Affairs, the IRS, and others. No appointments are necessary.
Residents of Pennsylvania’s 15th Congressional District are welcome to meet one-on-one with staff to discuss issues or concerns they may have with the federal government. Arriving early is encouraged, as meetings take place on a first-come, first-served basis.
These office hours will regularly occur, on the second and fourth Wednesdays of every month.
The location for this outreach event is at Pennsylvania State Rep. David Rowe's Selinsgrove Office 1 Susquehanna Valley Mall Dr., Suite F3, Selinsgrove, PA, 17870.