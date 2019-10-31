Beginning on Friday, UGI will be accepting applications from eligible natural gas and electric customers applying for federal Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) funds to help cover the cost of heating their home this winter. Applications are submitted to the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services.
LIHEAP grants help customers with limited or fixed incomes pay their heating bills, repair or replace a heater, avoid utility service shut off, and assist in restoring a terminated service. LIHEAP grants do not need to be repaid. Customers interested in applying for LIHEAP should contact UGI. Funds are limited and available on a first-come, first-serve basis to qualifying customers.
To qualify for LIHEAP funds, a customer must provide the following: Proof of income; recent heating bill; name, birth date and social security number for each person in the household. For example, a family of four with an annual income of $38,625 or less can qualify for LIHEAP and other assistance programs. For more information on LIHEAP, customers can call UGI at 1-800-UGI-WARM (1-800-844-9276).
— RICK DANDES